A series of fireworks shows will light up Dubai skies during the duration of DSF Image Credit: Supplied

As the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) kick-starts today, an amazing roster is in the offing for visitors with the most exhaustive events calendar list to be drawn up for any DSF edition in its 25-year history. We highlight a selection.

Headline acts

It’s a veritable laundry list of stars performing at the DSF this month and the next, as high-profile Algerian singer Cheb Khaled, Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi and Egyptian singer Sherin Abdel Wahab perform tonight for the opening ceremony at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, while British pop star and former One Direction member Liam Payne, and singer songwriter Jorja Smith wow audiences as they take to the stage tomorrow.

Big names performing at the opening night for DSF tonight at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai include Egyptian singer Sherin Abdel Wahab, Algerian singer, Cheb Khaled and Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi

While the DSF Grand Opening at Burj Park is free to attend, guests must register on DubaiCalendar.com, Platinumlist.net or on the Dubai Calendar app, available on iOS and Android to receive a QR code on email. This will be scanned upon arrival and exchanged for a wristband. While entry to the concerts is free, tickets are limited, so preregistration is required.

Other big names will also be performing at ticketed events during the duration of the DSF, including Pakistani singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (tomorrow, at the Coca Cola Arena), Syrian singing sensation, Nassif Zeytoun (December 31, Dubai Opera), and Indian singer, Sonu Nigam (January 10, Dubai World Trade Centre Arena), as well as local talent and South African expat and musician, Leone Murphy (January 27, The Fridge, Alserkal Avenue).

For more details on DSF concerts visit https://www.visitdubai.com/en/dsf

Fun activities

With an array of entertainment activities, ensure your energy levels are topped up this DSF. While light shows and a whole new Dubai Fountain show are part of the mix at the inaugural night at Burj Park, families can also enjoy the dedicated kids’ craft station, a kid-friendly ball pit and a DSF jigsaw game.

Be sure to visit the Golden Ticket Booth as well with 25 golden tickets allowing participants to enjoy a time-based challenge and grab the chance to win a grand prize.

Music fans also get to compose their own tunes on a reactive table and interact with different instruments to create a unique musical. Light-sensitive musical instruments, a singing tube and a light tunnel are the other unique entertainment avenues open to music aficionados.

Keep it social

The inaugural night at Burj Park will also feature an Instagrammable ball pit with props for visitors to pose with — those who share their pictures on Instagram and Twitter can tag @DSFSocial and see them live on the digital social wall. In addition to the fun-packed activations, there are plenty of food trucks to enjoy delicious bites from including Num Nom, The Maine, Kaak Al Manara, Pinza and The Roost.

Events at Nakheel Mall

Make the current edition of DSF even more memorable by heading over to Palm Jumeirah’s new Nakheel Mall to catch up on brand events, fun stage shows, an exclusive Disney’s Frozen experience and parades by roaming entertainers. There’s even a celebrity visit in store, so watch out for the announcement.

Out-of-the-box fun

Boxpark becomes a happening urban hub this DSF, with shopping, dining and movies to catch up with at this exciting destination. Or you could just win big at the raffles.

Spend just Dh100 and take part in the weekly prize draws, totalling a whopping Dh1 million in Meraas gift cards!

There’s lots for the kids as well with arts and crafts to keep them enthralled between 4pm to 10pm and the fireworks shows at 9pm. Roaming carnival-themed entertainers on the streets every Friday between 5pm and 7pm during the duration of the festival just adds to the magic of DSF.

Light up the sky

A spectacular series of fireworks have also been planned for the current DSF edition, so be sure you head for the best vantage points at The Beach at JBR, the waterfront promenades at Al Seef, Festival City Mall’s scenic bay area, The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah, and La Mer, the beachside entertainment hub.

All venues also host play areas for the children and excellent restaurants, enough to make these visits ones to remember for the entire family. For a full schedule of the fireworks visit https://www.visitdubai.com/en/dsf/experience/dsf-fireworks

Raffles galore

As in previous editions, the 25th DSF provides amazing opportunities to strike it rich with fantastic cash awards and grand prizes up for grabs. Buy a ticket for Dh25 at the Nissan Grand Raffle and avail the chance to win one of 39 Nissan cars through daily car draws, held during the duration of the festival, and a final grand prize of Dh350,000. Or try your luck with the Infiniti Mega Raffle. Buy a ticket for Dh200 to stand a chance to win a brand new Infiniti QX50 and Dh200,000 in cash.