Revellers urged to assemble early at Al Majaz Waterfront to avoid traffic

File picture of fireworks over the Sharjah Al Majaz water front. Image Credit: Gulf News

Sharjah: A 10-minute long fireworks display will light up the night skies over Sharjah to welcome the New Year.

Families and residents can enjoy the spectacle at Al Majaz Waterfront (AMF) on December 31, said Marwah Obaid Al Shamsi, general manager of the popular leisure destination.

The fireworks will be launched from 16 massive barges.

“Over the past few years, Al Majaz Waterfront has become the go-to destination for revelers from across the emirates,” said Al Shamsi.

She advised people to assemble early at MWF to avoid traffic.