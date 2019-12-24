Sharjah: A 10-minute long fireworks display will light up the night skies over Sharjah to welcome the New Year.
Families and residents can enjoy the spectacle at Al Majaz Waterfront (AMF) on December 31, said Marwah Obaid Al Shamsi, general manager of the popular leisure destination.
The fireworks will be launched from 16 massive barges.
“Over the past few years, Al Majaz Waterfront has become the go-to destination for revelers from across the emirates,” said Al Shamsi.
She advised people to assemble early at MWF to avoid traffic.
“Visitors can enjoy a scrumptious dinner and watch the dazzling fireworks from unique viewing spots in one of the many restaurants facing MWF fountain,” said Al Shamsi