Roads and Transport Authority has announced that the Dubai Metro will run 43 hours non-stop during New Year celerbations. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: Parking for vehicles will be free while the Dubai metro will run for 43 hours continuously starting from 5am on December 31 to midnight on January 2.

The extended metro, tram and public buses timings will availability of different means of transport for revellers during new year celebrations in Dubai.

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the modified timing on Sunday of its services for the new year 2020 holiday. The new timings cover services of customer’s happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, driving schools and testing and registration centres.

Paid Parking Zones

Paid parking zones (except for multi-level parking terminals) will be free on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, and fees will be reinstated on Thursday January 22020.

Dubai Metro and Tram

Both the Red and the Green Lines of the Dubai Metro will be in operation from 05:00am on Tuesday 31 to midnight January 2. This means that the Dubai Metro will run 43 hours straight without any break. Dubai Tram will be in service from 06:00am on Tuesday 31 to 1am of Thursday, January 2.

Public Buses (Dubai Bus)

Metro Link

Metro link buses at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail and Etisalat Stations will be in service on the holiday from 5am to 1:10am (of the following day). The timing of metro link service goes with the timetable of the metro service.

Intercity

Intercity bus service and commercial buses will be running round-the-clock from Al Ghubaiba to Al Jubail Station, Sharjah, and from 4:36am to 00:01am (past midnight) to Abu Dhabi.

Marine Transport

On Tuesday 31/12/2019, Water Bus at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) will operate from 10am to 8pm. Abra (DC2) will operate from 8am to 2pm. The service from Jaddaf Station to Dubai Water Canal Station will run at 12:15pm, and from Dubai Water Canal Station to Jaddaf Station will run at 2:10pm.

On Wednesday, January 1, Water Bus at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) will operate from 12pm to midnight. Abra (DC2) will operate from 8am to 9:30pm. The service from Jaddaf Station to Dubai Water Canal Station will run from 12:15pm to 05:45pm, and the service from Dubai Water Canal Station to Jaddaf Station will run from 02:10pm to 07:40pm.

Dubai Ferry

On Tuesday, December 31, Dubai Ferry will operate at Ghubaiba Station at 11am and 1pm, and at Dubai Marina Station, the service will start at 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm. From Ghubaiba Station to Sharjah Aquarium Station, the service timing will be from 7am to 5pm.