Umm Al Quwain: The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police, represented by the Vehicles and Drivers Licencing Department, on Monday launched new distinctive number plates for vehicles registered in the emirate.
Motorists can choose from a variety of number plate styles.
The Vehicles and Drivers Licencing Department at Umm Al Quwain Police confirmed that the switching process is optional for vehicle owners, and includes sports, short and long plates. Those wishing to issue or replace old plates must contact with the Customer Happiness Centre in the Traffic and Licencing Services Building and the Emirates Station for a comprehensive examination.