Abu Dhabi: Now any resident in the country earning Dh4,000 without accommodation or Dh3,000 with company-provided accommodation can sponsor his family in the UAE, the Federal Authority for Identity and Emiratisation announced on Sunday.

The decision permits a foreigner who is residing in the country, whether male or female, to bring family members (spouse and children under the age of 18 or unmarried daughters) to stay in the UAE, provided the family income (husband and wife) or one of them is Dh3,000 with company provided accommodation, or Dh4,000 without housing conditions, the authority explained.

The authority launched its services in line with the Council of Ministers’ Decision No. 30 of 2019.

The UAE Cabinet had earlier adopted a decision to amend provisions of the resolution on sponsoring of foreign workers to their families in the country.

According to an earlier statement by the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, the amended provisions indicate “income” as a requirement for sponsoring family members, as opposed to the previously listed “professions” which allowed workers to sponsor their families.

The amendment is in line with international developments and accordance with best practices, it added.