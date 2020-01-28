The raffle draw is available to all guests who purchase a Global Village entry ticket

Visitors to the Global Village can enter a draw to win a Dh1.4 million apartment by simply purchasing an entry ticket worth Dh15. Image Credit:

Dubai: Mega raffles in Dubai never fail to surprise residents and tourists in the emirate.

In the latest maga raffle, visitors to Global Village in Dubai can now win an apartment worth Dh1.4 million by just spending Dh15 on the entry ticket.

Global Village, the world’s leading multicultural festival park, and the region’s first family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, announced its largest ever promotion in partnership with Dubai Holding. With every ticket bought, guests can unlock a unique chance to win a premium apartment worth Dh1.4 million at Manazel Al Khor located in Jaddaf Waterfront.

How to enter the raffle

The Raffle Draw is available to all guests who purchase a Global Village entry ticket or through every Dh100 loaded onto their rechargeable Wonder Pass card ¬— a pre-loaded card that allows guests access to their favourite Global Village attractions with a simple tap. The Raffle Draw winner will be announced during a live ceremony on the last Friday of Season 24, at the Global Village Main Stage in front of thousands of guests.

15th anniversary gift

Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer at Global Village, said: “We are thrilled to host the biggest Raffle Draw in Global Village history as part of our commitment to deliver WOW factor to our guests. Dubai Holding is the perfect partner for this activation as they celebrate their 15-year Anniversary of improving and enhancing Dubai lifestyle. This exciting initiative will give guests another great reason to discover everything Global Village has to offer this season.”

Khalid Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Holding, said: “To celebrate our 15-year anniversary, we are delighted to offer visitors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own their dream home in one of our newest waterfront destinations — Jaddaf Waterfront. Over the years, we are proud to have been an integral part of Dubai’s success story by enriching the lives of the people residing and visiting the Emirate through our communities, destinations and tourist attractions. As we continue our growth trajectory, we will always ensure Dubai remains a model of prosperity and opportunity, attracting millions from around the world looking for a place to fulfil their potential.”

Jaddaf Waterfront is one of Dubai Holding’s iconic mixed-use destinations, located along the banks of the Dubai Creek. Offering much-sought after waterside living, Jaddaf Waterfront is a family-friendly residential community and tourist hub with a number of unique attractions, including Jameel Art Centre.