• Multi-cultural festival park creates a world of everlasting memories for 90+ million guests since 1997 Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubia: Are you amongst the 90 million guests who have visited the Dubai Global Village since its opened its doors in 1997? If not, its time to visit leading multi-cultural festival park as it offers plenty for every member of the family.

Latest global data reveals that the Dubai Global Village, the region’s first family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, measures up to the world’s top entertainment destinations for average daily visitation.

Most visited attractions in the world

According to figures released in the Global Attractions Attendance Report - 2018 by Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and AECOM, average daily footfall rates for the top four attractions in the world are 57,000 for Disney’s Magic Kingdom Orlando, 51,000 for Disneyland Anaheim, 49,000 for Tokyo Disneyland and 40,000 for Tokyo DisneySea. With an average footfall of over 42,000 guests per day, Global Village has joined the ranks of the top players in the world, according to information released by the Dubai Media Office on Wednesday.

Family entertainment

The significant accomplishment reflects Global Village’s constant efforts to offer best-in-class family entertainment and guest experience in alignment with the strategic directives of the UAE’s leadership and the Dubai Tourism Strategy. This also highlights Global Village’s appeal as a world-class attraction that is putting the country on the map as a leading tourism destination, both regionally and globally.

As we celebrate welcoming over 90 million guests since the inception of Global Village in 1997, this motivates us to continually enhance and transform our facilities, operations, and activities to attract millions more - Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer, Global Village

Proud legacy

Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer, Global Village, said: “Dubai’s prestige and proud legacy as a go-to destination for extraordinary experiences is ever-expanding, which is why Global Village is proud to be a major component of the emirate’s transformation into a globally renowned tourism icon.

“Our contribution and commitment to the Dubai Tourism Strategy and the economic vision is evident in the sheer volume of guests that have experienced the unforgettable world we present at Global Village. As we celebrate welcoming over 90 million guests since the inception of Global Village in 1997, this motivates us to continually enhance and transform our facilities, operations, and activities to attract millions more.”

The dedication to delivering quality experiences and WOW factor led to 3.5 million happy guests recording a 9.1/10 score on our Guests Happiness Index so far in Season 24, he said.

Celebrating numerous benchmarks

In addition to raising the bar for footfall and guest experiences with new activities and features, Global Village has crossed the milestone of 90 million guests since first opening its doors in 1997.

In just the first two months of Season 24, Global Village rolled out the welcome mat, and a world of magical and memorable experiences, for over 3.5 million guests. Furthermore, on the 48th UAE National Day, Global Village attracted a record-breaking 140,000 guests in one day.

Additionally, Global Village drew nearly one quarter (24%) of all tourists who visited Dubai in 2019 —according to the latest data from Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM). This reiterates the position of Global Village as the UAE’s most preferred entertainment destination for a memorable and fun-filled family day out.

An ever-evolving legacy of success

Season 1 of Global Village, which ran from 27 March to 26 April 1997 planted the seeds for future success, operating for 31 days on a 50,000 square-metre site at Dubai Creek side.

Fast forward 24 years of growth to the current 1.6 million square-metre operation which has evolved to be able to accommodate the needs of millions of guests. The extensive year on year development of the Global Village infrastructure includes the creation of 23,000+ parking spaces, state of the art crowd management technology, data-driven operations systems, enhanced ticketing platforms, world-class facilities and countless other guest-centric improvements, fuelled by learnings of best practices over 24 years.

100 nationalities

Thanks to the efforts of 10,000+ partners and vendors, who represent over 100 nationalities, Global Village has evolved into a hotbed for exceptional cultural and entertainment experiences that are raising the bar for regional and global guest experiences.

As the nation enters a new decade and embraces the theme for 2020: towards the next 50, Global Village is also looking forward to new beginnings.

Silver Jubilee event