Dubai: Global Village broke attendance records during the National Day holiday. National Day in particular saw the highest daily footfall of 140,000, shattering all previous Global Village records and contributing to an overall tally of more than 650,000 guests during the six-day period.

“Global Village has always been the destination of choice for those celebrating National Day in the UAE”, said Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer of Global Village. “We have become known by UAE nationals and residents alike for offering something very special during this national holiday. As we promise to continuously deliver on ‘Wow’, guests this year experienced a festive atmosphere almost akin to a large-scale wedding celebration. As a home-grown Emirati attraction, we were sure to celebrate National Day in a style only Global Village could: in an inclusive, festive, exciting, and fun-filled way that represents the diversity of the UAE and the pride we have in this great nation.”

The UAE’s 48th National Day celebrations at Global Village saw the debut of the Land of Peace and Tolerance Operetta, a three-day celebration of the UAE’s values of peace, humanity, tolerance, and co-existence manifested through poetry, music, and dance. In addition, beloved Emirati star Hamad Al Ameri took centre stage Monday evening, drawing crowds to his renditions of patriotic songs.

Families and children were treated to an immersive experience that combined photography, traditional Arabic calligraphy, and light painting inspired by Emirati culture. Face painting, henna and balloon modellers supplemented the family offerings during the long weekend.

The spectacular National Day fireworks show was a breath-taking display in UAE flag colours synched to patriotic music.