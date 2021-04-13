The updates were given during a media briefing on Tuesday

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Youth have been urged to get vaccinated, which will have a positive effect on the UAE society by breaking the chain of infection and maintaining the country’s achievements in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saeed Al Nazari, director general of the Federal Youth Authority, made the call during a media briefing on Tuesday.

He said: “The Youth must continue to adhere and commit to COVID-19 precautionary measures and guidelines after receiving the vaccine jab, in order to achieve full recovery. Abiding by the rules is an individual responsibility and a national obligation.”

Al Nazari called on youth to adopt habits that may promotes mental health, like allocating some time daily to communicate with family, organising tasks and priorities and communicating with specialist in the field of psychology.

He hailed Emirati youth, saying they are armed with Zayed's values in supporting their country in its efforts in managing emergencies and crises as well as in preventing pandemics. They make-up a major factor in handling the pandemic, and are the social group backed by knowledge, training & skills necessary to face challenges.

The authority works on hundreds of activities and events to develop the potential of youth in various fields, whether in professional preparation, modern technologies, the arts, or other fields.

The youth must realize the pivotal role they play in this unique phase that society is going through. “They must work to utilize their time and skills in serving the nation,” Al Nazari said.

During the pandemic, the authority conducted more than 500 remote activities and events working with 190 public and private entities, helping more than 30,000 young men and women, as they were able to acquire new abilities.

The UAE’s youth are capable of providing comprehensive and integrated health care for all community members in innovative and sustainable ways. They are able to contribute to providing the highest levels of health care as per the international standards for quality.

In light of the current global challenges and the spread of the pandemic at an accelerated pace, the responsibility of UAE’s youth to protect society increases, the authority’s director general emphasised.

He highlighted that the youth have the power to overcome the crisis and find practical solutions to contribute together in building a healthy and strong Emirati society.