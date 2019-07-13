Abu Dhabi: A mother of a baby boy and young daughter has been praised by the Abu Dhabi Police for her actions after a fire broke out in their home in Al Ain.

Brigadier General Mohammad Mayouf Al Ketbi, director general of the General Directorate of Civil Defence, lauded the mother for quickly taking her two children to safety after she saw smoke coming from the basement of the house and waiting for fire rescue teams to arrive.

Al Ketbi said the fire was quickly put out once firefighters reached the home, ensuring the fire didn’t spread to the rest of the house. The mother was also transferred to a hospital after the incident