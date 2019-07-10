Dubai: An Indian restaurant worker who had been missing since Friday evening was found on Tuesday afternoon, much to the relief of his colleagues in Dubai and relatives back home in Kerala.

Social worker Naseer Vantanapally said a search was mounted for the man after he stepped out of his accommodation for a meal on Friday night but did not return.

“We thought he had met with an accident. Fearing the worst we filed a missing person’s report. Eventually he was traced by Dubai Police,” Vantanapally told Gulf News.

A native of Thrissur district in Kerala, the 40-year-old worked at a restaurant in Mamzar and was suffering from mental health problems.

Vantanapally said the man had been wandering around since Friday night and slept in public parks.