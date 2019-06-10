Dubai: Medical checks for inmates of Sharjah jails have been introduced by the Family Health Promotion Centre of the Primary Health Care Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention as part of the UAE’s Year of Tolerance initiative.

The programme is part of the smart check-up ‘E-Itmenan’ launched by the Ministry in 2017 to develop a national strategy for the control of non-communicable diseases 2017-21, and to promote a healthy lifestyle for UAE society, reducing chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and respiratory system disease in accordance with the national agenda indicators.