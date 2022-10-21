Abu Dhabi: The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence’s (MBZUAI) has launched the third edition of its Executive Programme (MEP), bringing together a further 45 global leaders.

More than one-third of participants are high-caliber female leaders, the university said in a statement on Friday.

The 12-week programme will kick off November 6, covering fundamental topics like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and the economy, visual cognition and intelligence, lingual cognition and intelligence, robotics, and AI ethics. At the end of the programme, participants will present group capstone projects taking on real-world problems and proposing AI-enabled solutions.

The sessions will be taught by leading AI experts, including MBZUAI president, Professor Eric Xing; and MBZUAI laureate professor Michael Jordan. They will be joined by professors Raj Reddy, Yoav Shoham, Alexei Efros, Bernhard Schölkopf, Pieter Abbell, Ken Goldberg, and Tom Mitchell.

A highlight for this edition will be the sponsorship of one seat for a participant from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and one from a startup. Inclusion of NGO and startup participants is intended to create access to this unparalleled AI learning experience for participants who also bring unique experiences and perspectives.

Third edition

“This programme is building the capabilities of AI and advanced technologies, in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership. We are pleased to launch the third edition of the program that plays a central role in the emergence of Abu Dhabi as an international hub for AI excellence in research and innovation," said Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and chairman of the MBZUAI board of trustees.

Dr Al Jaber added: "This edition is a demonstration of the university’s continuous commitment to equipping leaders, across both public and private sectors, with the solid knowledge and advanced skills they need to acquire relevant competencies to implement AI solutions in their institutions.. Through the MEP, the university is providing participants with a practical and personalized experience that will benefit their organization and the wider innovation ecosystem, and contribute to supporting efficiency and sustainable economic growth by developing 4IR solutions,” said Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and chairman of the MBZUAI board of trustees.

The first two cohorts saw participants go on site visits to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), Injazat/G42, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), the Emirates Post Group, DIFC FinTech Hive, and the Zoo and Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain.