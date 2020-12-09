MBZ-SAT, named after His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is the second satellite that will be built by a team of Emirati engineers at MBRSC Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An agreement has been signed on Wednesday between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and UAE-based aero structures manufacturing company Strata to manufacture and supply the components of MBZ-SAT, the second Emirati-made satellite that will be launched in 2023.

The agreement is part of MBRSC’s collaboration with local companies within the space sector to to build a local hub for space-related manufacturers. The strategic cooperation also enhances the sustainability of the national space sector in the UAE, according to MBRSC.

Salem AlMarri, MBRSC assistant director general for scientific and technical affairs, said: “Through this agreement, we aim to enhance the space sector’s contribution to the national economy and promote the UAE’s regional and international presence in the space sector in line with MBRSC’s 2021-2031 strategy.”

Collaboration with private companies

“MBRSC aims to support collaboration with private companies that are focused on emerging trends of space manufacturing, expanding the horizons of the space sector and adding further momentum to the UAE’s economy. We continue to create strategic alliances to encourage data studies, launch testing centres in the UAE, produce benchmark products for satellites, space systems and technology, reduce expenditure arising from imports and set up a strong local space-related manufacturing hub within the UAE,” he added.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata, said: “The agreement between Strata and MBRSC marks a significant milestone for the manufacturing sector in the UAE. As a company that aims to solidify the ‘Made with Pride in the UAE’ brand across the globe, we look forward to contributing to the UAE’s efforts to develop the space sector in the region by utilising our capabilities and expertise to manufacture components for MBZ-SAT.”

Fourth Earth observation satellite

MBZ-SAT, named after His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is the second satellite that will be built by a team of Emirati engineers at MBRSC. It will also become the UAE’s fourth Earth observation satellite to be launched by MBRSC, after KhalifaSat — the first Emirati made satellite that was launched in 2018; and DubaiSat-1 and DubaiSat-2 that were launched in 2009 and 2013 respectively.