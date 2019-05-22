Spreading Education & Knowledge is one of the five pillars of MBRGI, besides Healthcare & Disease Control, Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) on Wednesday announced that 41 million people across the world have benefitted from its ‘Spreading Education & Knowledge’ programmes, which amounted to Dh628 million in 2018.

Programmes of Dubai Cares, part of MBRGI, supported 22.6 million people in 39 countries last year, while the Arab Reading Challenge’s 2018/2019 edition drew 13.5 million participating students across the Arab world.

Madrasa e-learning platform, launched in 2018, benefitted 1.1 million students in the first three months of its launch through its 5,000 free Arabised science and math videos, developed for 50 million Arab students. MBRGI has also awarded 115 scholarships, fellowships and seed grants.

Saeed Mohammad Al Eter Al Danhani, assistant secretary-general of MBRGI, said: “The foundation continues to implement sustainable projects with aims to improve the lives of vulnerable communities through knowledge and education.”

He added that the foundation’s work embodies the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that places central focus on spreading knowledge and education to empower people to become active contributors in building their communities.

Meanwhile, Dubai Cares has continued its efforts to transform the educational systems and ensure access to quality education is available to children and youth in the most underprivileged communities around the world.

Dubai Cares CEO Tariq Al Gurg said: “We also continued to drill down into serious and challenging issues affecting the world today and have introduced new innovative programmes that prepare girls for the 21st century skills, ensure youth have relevant skills matching the job market and strengthen school leadership.”

He added: “We have come to a point where we are witnessing at large how these children and youth, equipped with education, are influencing positive change within their societies. However, the task at hand is massive, and unless we dedicate ourselves to it and work hand in hand, it will grow and become more challenging.”

Dubai Cares initiatives benefitted more than 22.6 million people in 39 countries in 2018. It expanded its educational and developmental programmes in 2018, with focus on youth and girl empowerment, to four new countries: Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

MBRGI is organising a humanitarian art exhibition in Dubai Mall from May 19 to 31 showcasing its 2018 achievements.

What MBRGI accomplished in 2018:

■ Its Spreading Education & Knowledge initiatives and programmes amounted to Dh628 million

■ Dubai Cares initiatives benefitted more than 22.6 million people in 39 countries in 2018.

■ Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) organised the fifth edition of the annual Knowledge Summit

■ MBRF received special recognition from the UN Development Programme as a ‘Knowledge Partner’

■ MBRF launched the first ‘Arab Innovation Forum’

■ The #Bil_Arabi (In Arabic) initiative continued to organise events to enhance the status of Arabic as a global language

■ 35 authors graduated from ‘Dubai International Programme for Writing’, a MBRF initiative