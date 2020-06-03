Workers doing jobs in open areas during summer to get break from 12.30pm to 3pm

Annual midday break for workers doing jobs in open areas will be implemented from June 15 to September 15. Photo For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The mandatory midday break for workers doing jobs in the open areas in the UAE will begin from June 15.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), the three-month midday break will continue until September 15. The midday break for workers in the UAE is given every year during summer preventing any sort of duty in open areas between 12:30pm and 3pm.

“The midday break decision for jobs conducted in open areas will be implemented starting mid-June until September 15th from 12:30 PM to 3 PM, and we appreciate establishments’ efforts in abiding by the decision throughout the past years,” tweeted MOHRE.

The annual decision stipulates that employers should not allow outdoor staff to work after 12:30 pm and the work must not be resumed before 3pm.

Employers should also provide field workers with shaded areas during their rest.

The decision states that daily working hours in morning and/or evening shifts shall not exceed eight hours. Any additional working hour shall be deemed an overtime, for which the worker shall be paid in accordance with the provisions of the law on regulation of labour relations.

Violators will be fined Dh5, 000 per person found working during the break hours, up to a maximum Dh50, 000 if the case involves a large number of workers.

In exceptional cases where continuous work is required, employers must provide workers with cold water and other recommended items by the country’s health authorities such as salt and lemon. They must also provide first aid, air-conditioners, sunshades and cold water.