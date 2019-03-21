Ajman skyline Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Ajman: Firefighters rescued an Asian man who fell down the shaft of a building in an industrial area of Ajman on Wednesday.

Police received a call at 5.40pm and firefighters used a ladder, rope and lights to rescue the man in an operation that lasted one hour.

Officials did not specify which floor the man fell from or how deep into the shaft he fell.

The 36-year-old man was taken to Khalifa Hospital in Ajman for treatment.

Officials haven’t released the man’s name or explained how he fell.