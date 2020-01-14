Sharjah: A man died after his jet ski collided with another in Mamzar Lake in Sharjah on Friday, Sharjah Police have confirmed.

The deceased, a 29-year-old American citizen of Pakistani origin was riding along with his wife sat in front when the incident occurred, according to an initial police investigation.

As a result of the collision he lost conciousness and fell into the water.

Police sent an ambulance and rescue unit to the scene and transferred the injured man by ambulance to Al Kuwaiti Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 5.04pm despite efforts to save his life.

The owner of the second jet ski was also admitted to Al Kuwaiti Hospital as he had also suffered injuries.

The body of the victim has been transferred to a forensic laboratory for autopsy and a case file has been opened at Al Buhairah Police Station.

Sharjah Police warned that jet skis are a means of enjoyment and leisure to unwind from life’s daily stress, but they are not to be used for stunts and recklessness on the water.

“Endangering one’s life and that of others for a few moments of risky behaviour can transform moments of pleasure and joy into sorrow and pain,” said Sharjah Police. “We have repeatedly warned beach goers to not violate safety rules.”

A police official said that each time an individual uses a jet ski, he should put his, and the safety of others, first.

Police recently launched a campaign which included the inspection of jet ski renters to ensure the safety and security of the machine. The campaign has seen the confiscation by Sharjah Police Ambulance and Rescue Unit of a number of jet skis from renters which violated safety rules.

The campaign also provides safety tips to jet skiers and brochures are being handed out at beaches where the sport is popular.

Sharjah Police urged beachgoers to follow instructions to avoid fatal accidents. He advised jet ski users to wear life jackets. Swimmers must also avoid areas of the sea with high waves and swirls, police added.