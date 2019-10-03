Weighs 104-kg and is 115-cm by 154-cm with a thickness of 29-mm

Image Credit:

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police broke the Guiness World Record for the biggest police identification badge on Thursday.

The badge took 26 days to make, weighs 104-kg and is 115-cm by 154-cm with a thickness of 29-mm.

“The police badge is intended to boost the feeling of safety and security across the emirate, we have adopted the new badge that all staff officers will hold,” said Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander in Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police.