The building serves as a complement and termination to the existing Atlantis Dubai

Royal Atlantis Image Credit: kpf.com

Dubai: Atlantis Dubai hotel on the Palm, which opened in 2008, is an iconic landmark of Dubai and Kerzner International is taking it forward with an architectural and brand sequel - The Royal Atlantis apartment resort complex.

Set to open in 2020, the design is unique and has two towers - a hotel tower, to the west, is separated from the residential tower, to the east. The division is done through an 80m tall, 50m wide arch that is spanned by a connecting bridge. This features, the developers promise, will deliver unique views of the Gulf and Dubai skyline.

The futuristic design is claimed to be architectural ode to and termination of the existing Atlantis Dubai.

The 43-storey (185 metre) property is set to feature 90 swimming pools, including a rooftop infinity pool suspended 96 meters above The Palm on level 22. Owning an apartment can set you back by Dhs7.65 million for an apartment, going up to Dhs37.5 million for a penthouse.