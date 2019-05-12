Abu Dhabi motorists who leave their vehicle ignition on and go to ATM machines to withdraw cash or to grocery shop to grab some stuff are watched closely — and could be slapped a Dh300 fine. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Leaving vehicles with the engine running will lead to a Dh300 fine, the Abu Dhabi Police said on Sunday, warning people that their vehicles might be stolen too.

They said motorists who leave their vehicles’ ignitions on and go to ATM machines to withdraw cash or to grocery shop to grab some stuff are watched closely and are liable to pay a Dh300 fine, in addition to standing the risk of their cars being stolen.

Colonel Mubarak Saif Al Sabousi, Director of Police Directorate of Al Ain Region, said some people even leave their children, especially toddlers inside the cars, which can lead to suffocation and possible death.

Such things happen mostly during summer when temperatures soar high, he added.