The Beat Diabetes event aims to highlight the importance of getting tested, eating healthy and staying active. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Landmark Group has announced the 12th edition of its annual CSR campaign, Beat Diabetes. The day-long Beat Diabetes event will take place at Zabeel Park in Dubai on NOvember 26, Friday, to spread awareness amongst UAE’s communities about diabetes and the management of the disease.

Following a virtual edition in 2020 due to Covid-19 protocols, this year, the flagship CSR initiative of the group seeks to bring together residents to raise awareness about diabetes, within mandated government safety norms.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 55 million people in the MENA region are now living with diabetes. The number in MENA is set to rise to more than 108 million by 2045, which highlights the need to educate the public about the condition in its various forms.

The Beat Diabetes event aims to highlight the importance of getting tested, eating healthy and staying active. The event is set to include a 3km walk to encourage residents to increase their daily physical activity. Participants can complete the walk with their families anytime during the day to add to the cumulative step count. Landmark Group has partnered with STEPPI to measure the cumulative number of steps completed by participants at the event.

Like every year, participants will also get the chance to get their blood sugar levels measured at the complimentary testing kiosks set up at the venue. The full-day event will also have packed schedule for the entire family filled with activities for kids and adults, including Zumba, Yoga, and healthy cooking classes, foot stalls, a SuperKidz arena and a lot more.

This year, in keeping with UAE’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions, the Landmark Group have partnered with Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence to measure the carbon emissions from its day-long event and to subsequently explore offset opportunities with carbon trading platforms, making it a carbon neutral event. The group will install filtered water refill stations with EcoSense to reduce use of plastic at the event.

Raising funds

The Landmark Group will also join hands with customers to raise funds across its extensive network of brand outlets in the UAE in support of Al Jalila Foundation, a UAE-based not-for-profit organisation established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. All proceeds from the fund-raising drive will contribute towards diabetes research and treatment. This year the Landmark Group will match the donations raised in store 1:1 in an attempt to further the cause.

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman and CEO of the Landmark Group, said: “Following a year of virtual initiatives, we are pleased to announce the Beat Diabetes event once again this year. Diabetes is a cause that is extremely close to our heart and we as a family have experienced the impact of the condition too. We started driving this cause passionately to encourage families to come together and make easy lifestyle changes that can manage this condition.”

Who can participate?