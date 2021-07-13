Dr Ahmad Badr Image Credit: Supplied

Knowledge Group, the training, development and consulting arm of Abu Dhabi University (ADU) announced that it is officially the exclusive partner of CGA in the GCC, the UK’s leading customer experience consultancy. The partnership includes combining Knowledge Group’s extensive industry and regional experience with CGA’s 20 years of specifically designed services in customer-centric strategies.

The partnership demonstrates the shared commitment of both parties in catering to the growing need in the region for a more focused customer experience. Both parties will fully respond to the emerging demand for meaningful diagnosis and strategy around customer transformation as well as proven and robust delivery capability in organizational transformation and learning and development.

CGA will also be using its proprietary experience mapping methodology, Heartbeat, to collect and combine qualitative and quantitative customer research that will develop a granular level view and provide Knowledge Group with unique insights on its customers’ expectations and perceptions in a bid to improve their overall experience.

Knowledge Group has been a player in the professional services market since 2006 providing management and strategy consulting services to a large number of customers in several sectors such as the public sector, utilities, education, security and defense and others. Knowledge Group contributed to the execution of complex emerging national agendas of governments across the region and was a contributor in the transformation of the economies.

Dr Ahmad Badr, Chief Executive Officer and a Founding Member of Knowledge Group (KG) comments: “We are pleased to partner with an internationally recognised consultancy, which will undoubtedly help us support our clients to benefit from international best practices and methodologies. KG is committed to delivering world-class professional development services, ensuring that we continually meet and exceed our clients’ needs.”

Chris Garthwaite, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of CGA, says: “We are delighted to combine resources and expertise with Knowledge Group in a strategic partnership to exploit the obvious demand for our combined offering in the region. We are truly excited to be able to collaborate to maximise the opportunity for both partners in delivering outstanding transformation programmes to clients in the region”

Knowledge Group is a regional leader with extensive experience supporting and reinforcing the operational capabilities of the Middle East and North Africa’s private and public organisations. Through their solutions in Learning & Development, Consulting, Special Projects, and Outsourcing, the company has built a vast range of services to support clients’ individual requirements. Knowledge Group has provided services in management and strategy consulting and solutions in training and development for over 150,000 people across more than 19 countries of operation, in collaboration with over 25 international partners.

Recognised as one of the top 5 leading global transformation specialists by Forrester, GCA has over 20 years of experience and has delivered in 42 countries for some of the world’s leading brands. Its specifically designed services aim to ensure the successful delivery of customer experience strategies.