Abu Dhabi: A delegation from the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation completed its recent programme to rescue thousands of people, including families, affected by the floods that hit the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and several other areas of the country, including the Northern State.

An official source from the foundation said that the programme highlighted the UAE’s leading humanitarian role in supporting people affected by natural disasters.

The foundation had launched an urgent humanitarian rescue campaign and dispatched an aircraft carrying 30 tonnes of basic relief supplies, to ease the suffering of those affected by the floods.