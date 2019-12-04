We profile a selection of the 40+ speakers to be present at the prestigious event

1. H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE

The Minister served as Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), 2010-2017.

2. H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Executive Chairman, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), UAE

The Minister supports the government actively in initiatives and efforts that drive the nation’s economic diversification plans and the sustainable future of the UAE.

3. H.E. Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, UAE

The Minister is responsible for enhancing government performance by investing in latest technologies and AI tools and applying them across sectors.

4. Jack Dangermond, Founder and President, Esri, USA

A landscape architect by training, Jack Dangermond founded Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) in 1969 with a vision that correctly predicted that computer mapping and analysis could help us design a better future.

5. Hayden Stafford, Commercial Vice President — Worldwide Business Application, Microsoft, USA

Hayden drives worldwide sales for Microsoft's flagship integrated, intelligent cloud business solutions.

6. Jüri Luik, Minister of Defence, Estonia