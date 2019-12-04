1. H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE
The Minister served as Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), 2010-2017.
2. H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Executive Chairman, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), UAE
The Minister supports the government actively in initiatives and efforts that drive the nation’s economic diversification plans and the sustainable future of the UAE.
3. H.E. Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, UAE
The Minister is responsible for enhancing government performance by investing in latest technologies and AI tools and applying them across sectors.
4. Jack Dangermond, Founder and President, Esri, USA
A landscape architect by training, Jack Dangermond founded Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) in 1969 with a vision that correctly predicted that computer mapping and analysis could help us design a better future.
5. Hayden Stafford, Commercial Vice President — Worldwide Business Application, Microsoft, USA
Hayden drives worldwide sales for Microsoft's flagship integrated, intelligent cloud business solutions.
6. Jüri Luik, Minister of Defence, Estonia
Serving in his current role since 2017, he held the same post in 1999–2002, 1993–1994, and has also served as the Director of the International Centre for Defence and Security.