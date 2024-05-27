Gulf News and Being She has revealed the line-up of experts selected to decide the winners of the Excellence Awards 2024 that will take place on 8 June at the iconic The Museum of Future.

Chosen for their expertise and unwavering dedication to gender equality, these leaders will evaluate the nominations and select the winners.

The distinguished jury comprises Dr. Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai; Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman; Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of the Nikai Group of Companies; and Salima Gutieva, Vice President and Country Manager for UAE at Visa.

Dr. Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Their collective wisdom and unwavering dedication to advancing women's empowerment will ensure a fair and thorough evaluation process, setting the stage for an unforgettable event that honours the resilience, innovation, and leadership of women across the UAE and beyond.

The Excellence Awards, now in its fourth year serves not only as a platform for celebrating success, but also as a catalyst for ushering in a new era of recognition for exceptional women who have shattered glass ceilings and inspired countless others to strive for greatness.

Speaking on the significance of these awards, each jury member shared their insights.

“I believe that women should be recognised for their achievements to encourage them to participate in the development of the nation and to contribute to the economy,” said Dr. Al Bastaki. “Women have equal rights, duties, and opportunities to excel in their careers. Awards like these inspire women to excel in their careers and add value to the country's development, in addition to fulfilling their ambitions and reaching their goals confidently.”

Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman Image Credit: Supplied

“The Excellence Awards for women in the UAE play a crucial role in recognising and celebrating the achievements of women in entrepreneurship and business leadership,” said Al Naqi of Ajman Free Zones Authority.

“We believe there should be more women in these fields, and events like this are a step in the right direction. My motivation to participate as a jury member stems from a commitment to supporting and encouraging women's contributions to the business world, helping to create a more inclusive and diverse landscape for future leaders,” said Al Naqi.

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of the Nikai Group of Companies Image Credit: Supplied

Shahdadpuri spoke about the imperative of women's participation in driving economic growth, stating, "In order to encourage and support the womenfolk, particularly in the Arab world, it is ideal to have their 50 per cent contribution in the national/global economy. Recognizing and honoring their achievements through platforms like the Excellence Awards is crucial in fostering an environment where women can thrive and contribute meaningfully."

Salima Gutieva, Vice President and Country Manager for UAE at Visa Image Credit: Supplied