Empowering women to reach their fullest potential is at the heart of Gulf News and Being She's latest initiative: the 2024 Excellence Awards. The annual awards ceremony is not just about celebrating success, it is about igniting a new era of recognition for exceptional women in the UAE and beyond.

The event on 8 June, which will take place at the iconic The Museum of Future, seeks to honour the women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and resilience in their respective fields. Through their dedication and passion, these trailblazers have not only shattered glass ceilings but have also inspired countless others to strive for greatness.

In its fourth year in the UAE, Excellence Awards will include 12 major categories from the business and professional realms, and include sectors where women can select the sub categories as per their area of expertise and apply for the nominations.

"I believe in championing the cause for feminism and equality," says Aparna Bajpai, founder of Being She. "Excellence Awards 2024 deserves a special mention as it’s a cause close to my heart and an initiative that I have forged ahead without any commercial benefits attached to it.

The event comprises two segments: one honouring leading women of excellence and the other recognising rising talents through a social media campaign. More than 40 exceptional women will be honored, with attendees including government officials, advisers to the royal family, media, and business leaders.

All winners will be featured in collector's edition coffee book published by Gulf News Image Credit: Gulf News

All winners will be featured in collector's edition coffee book published by Gulf News in association with Being She after the event.

"The Excellence Awards 2024 isn't just about recognising achievement; it's about affirming our collective commitment to championing the extraordinary contributions of women," says David George, Publisher, Gulf News Commercial, co-organisers of the event.

Gulf News announced a partnership with Being She in March to create inclusive events and opportunities for women of all ages, professions and backgrounds, recognisng the unique perspectives and contributions they bring to society.

While the event recognised 40 winners in the year 2022, last year’s edition feted 42 winners across various sectors including Business, Arts, Corporate, Philanthropy, Media, Human Resources, Wellness, Health, Sports, and Fitness.