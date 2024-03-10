Dubai: In a powerful address at Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 powered by Gulf News and Being She, Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, celebrated the remarkable contributions of women to the UAE. Al Naqi emphasised that women’s empowerment was a fundamental cornerstone of success.
“In the UAE, the empowerment of women entrepreneurship isn’t just an option or a public relations exercise. It’s a crucial driver to bolster inclusive economic growth,” he said.
Acknowledging the influential women in his life, Al Naqi commented on the UAE’s unwavering commitment to gender equality.
“Today, women represent two-thirds of the public sector jobs in the UAE, including 30 per cent of senior leadership roles, and 50 per cent in the UAE national councils. Let us continue to write a story of women’s empowerment and inclusive growth in the UAE, a story of innovation and collective action.”