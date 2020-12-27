Following the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020, we were thrilled to welcome the delegation from the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to our logistics hub for a tour of the port. Visits like these are integral to aid dialogue and gain positive leads for the business communities in the food security sector in the UAE and India. The India-UAE Food Corridor has attracted investments worth Dh18.35 billion from the UAE, with the export of agricultural and food products from India to the UAE expected to increase about $7 billion spread over three years. We at DP World, UAE Region offer end-to-end logistics solutions through our integrated hub including Jebel Ali Port and Jafza that provides multimodal trade via air, sea and land, connecting 3.5 billion people. To enhance the collaboration opportunities between both countries, we have continually introduced new initiatives. The recent addition being the India-UAE Bridge, a major project we launched last year. We hope to attract Indian trade and investments to our flagship port and free zone, offering end-to-end solutions to enterprising companies and entrepreneurs.