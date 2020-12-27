Indian and UAE business representatives share their messages congratulating both governments on the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020
I was happy to interact with the delegation from the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) on the sidelines of the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020. This was the first ever visit by such a large business delegation from J&K to the UAE, I am looking forward to more such ventures and positive outcomes. The UAE and India are working towards collaborating in new areas to scale their trade and economic links to new heights. I believe this summit would take the symbiotic relationship between the UAE and India even further, especially in the food security sector. As a preferred trade hub for Indian businesses, the UAE can unlock this potential as it offers several competitive advances such as its world class logistics and transport infrastructure, as well as a strategic geographic position enabling Indian food security exporters to expand their reach across GCC.
This was the first time a delegation from the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has visited the UAE. The discussions held on food trade were exhaustive and CII was happy to partner with the Consulate General of India, Dubai at the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020 where positive outcomes were recorded.
It was wonderful to interact with Shri Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary (Agriculture and Allied Sectors) Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and members of the J&K delegation who visited the UAE to attend the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020 held earlier this month and hosted by the Consulate General of India Dubai. Initiatives such as these are expected to further the strong bilateral and trade relations that the UAE and India have enjoyed for decades, while ensuring new markets and an increase in demand for the unique agriculture produce that J&K is famous for. On behalf of the Bank of Baroda, I wish J&K all the very best in its future endeavours and in promoting the very best the state has to offer the UAE and the rest of
the world.
Following the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020, we were thrilled to welcome the delegation from the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to our logistics hub for a tour of the port. Visits like these are integral to aid dialogue and gain positive leads for the business communities in the food security sector in the UAE and India. The India-UAE Food Corridor has attracted investments worth Dh18.35 billion from the UAE, with the export of agricultural and food products from India to the UAE expected to increase about $7 billion spread over three years. We at DP World, UAE Region offer end-to-end logistics solutions through our integrated hub including Jebel Ali Port and Jafza that provides multimodal trade via air, sea and land, connecting 3.5 billion people. To enhance the collaboration opportunities between both countries, we have continually introduced new initiatives. The recent addition being the India-UAE Bridge, a major project we launched last year. We hope to attract Indian trade and investments to our flagship port and free zone, offering end-to-end solutions to enterprising companies and entrepreneurs.
GII is grateful for the opportunity for participating in the UAE- India Food Security Summit organised by the Consulate General of India, Dubai. We had progressive conversations with various delegations and in particular with J&K. GII is very keen to explore various opportunities in the Food and Agricultural sector like food processing, off-take arrangements, specialised farming, storage, etc. We are keen to continue this dialogue as we believe that there are a number of mutual sustainable and commercial benefits. We continue to appreciate our working partnership with the Consulate.
The UAE-India Food Security Summit organised by the Consulate General of India, Dubai is a dignified initiative that will unleash various untapped potentials this industry offers. Heartiest congratulations to Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dubai, and others involved in uplifting such industries of J&K, India and the UAE. This summit will boost both the agricultural and tourism sectors and therefore, I am privileged to be able to contribute towards a common cause of both nations.