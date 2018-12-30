Mattar said: “We learnt of the helicopter accident on Jebel Jais mountain and can assure everyone that there were no injuries to any of the public on Jebel Jais or our team on the mountain. We await further details pending the outcome of the investigation ordered by His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.”