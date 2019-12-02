Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Message from Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group

Warm greetings to every citizen and resident as we mark the 48th UAE National Day. It was a defining year as we celebrated the multiculturalism and diversity of the nation and paved the world’s path towards progressive thinking, tolerance and empathy. These fundamental human rights and traits will continue to shape our laws, policy and people interaction well into the future, and we will have the opportunity to showcase it all at the world’s greatest show — the Dubai Expo 2020.

The countdown for Expo 2020 has well and truly begun. Everyone we interact with locally and globally is anticipating a never-before-seen spectacle, an extraordinary event. Their faith in us is touching, and it is up to each one of us to deliver on our promise to the world’s expectation.

The Expo 2020 site is a non-stop, beehive of activity. There are new pavilions coming up nearly every week and we are set to open 192 of these on day one. The UAE Pavilion, and the three thematic pavilions of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability are on track. Emirates is working with academics and aviation partners to showcase the future of aviation well into 2071.

The entire city is gearing up for the event — whether it’s building extra infrastructure or essential services. The Expo team has forged partnerships at every level across Dubai and the UAE. This has fostered a high level of engagement and integrated planning among federal and local entities; global and local corporations; health, hospitality and service sectors; schools and universities; communities and individuals.

The Expo team has been engaging closely with media, people and communities across the UAE, giving information and regular updates, organising volunteer programmes, site visits, tailored itineraries and much more.

Emirates and Dubai Airports, both critical partners for the event, are preparing intently to welcome millions of visitors to the city. Emirates is partnering with hospitality stakeholders across Dubai to make the event affordable and comfortable for our guests. The airline will be leveraging its massive network of 160 destinations spanning six continents and its modern fleet of more than 270 aircraft to bring people to Dubai in style and comfort, and its culturally sensitive hospitality will set the tone for our guests’ experience at Expo 2020.