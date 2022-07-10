Abu Dhabi: The International Committee of the Red Cross will set up an office in Abu Dhabi to enhance its relations with the UAE within the framework of cooperation and partnership between the two parties.
The UAE today (Sunday) signed an agreement with the committee to this effect, as part of their continuous cooperation to help people affected by calamities in the world.
The agreement was signed by Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Peter Maurer, President of the committee, in the presence of a number of senior officials from both sides.
Al Hashemi highlighted the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its cooperation and relations with the international committee through the agreement that aimed at setting up the office in the country, particularly in view of major challenges facing the relief work in many regions across the world.
Maurer praised the UAE’s significant role as a main partner of the committee and being among top donors. “We remain committed to continuing to enhance our partnership to provide assistance to people affected by critical crises across the world,” he said.