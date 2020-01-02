Image Credit:

Dubai: A mother-daughter duo from India, while on a visit to Dubai, won Dh34,000 worth of gold coins as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) raffle draw.

Meenakshi Sunil (43) and her daughter Archana (20) bought Dh23,000 worth of gold jewellery from a store at the Deira Gold Souk on December 28. “We bought two chains, one was a 40 gram chain, another for 12 grams. We also bought a couple of bangles,” said Meenakshi.

With every jewellery purchase of Dh500 from participating jewellery outlets, customers are entitled to get one raffle coupon that could win them up to 3000 gold coins of 8 grams each, starting from 5 gold coins all the way up to 25 gold coins, through raffle draws.

These coupons were how the family won Dh34,000 worth of gold in Dubai.

Meenakshi is visiting her husband who works in Dubai for a jewellery store. She and her daughter regularly come to the UAE and everytime they do – they end up buying gold.

“We are Indians, we love the yellow metal,” she said.

Meenakshi and Archana live in the city of Bangalore in Karnataka, but originally hail from Trivandrum in Kerala.

The raffle draw

Celebrating 25 years of Dubai City of Gold and Dubai Shopping festival, this year, the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) revealed their latest jewellery campaign for Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2020.

According to this, throughout DSF 2020, jewellery shoppers can take home up to 75 special edition coins daily.

What you need to do

Wiith every jewellery purchase of Dh500 from any of the participating jewellery outlets, customers are entitled to get one raffle coupon that can win them up to 3000 gold coins of 8 grams each in raffle draws.

There will be five winners in daily raffle draws until February 1 2020. The first winner takes home 25 coins, second 20, third 15, fourth 10 and fifth winner will take home 5 coins.