One-year-old’s father has been participating in the promotions for a year

The Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire in Series 323 was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President for Corporate Services and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President for Marketing. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A one-year-old Indian baby boy has won $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in the ‘Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire’ draw.

Mohammad Salah’s father, Ramees Rahman, who lives in Abu Dhabi, has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotions for a year now and bought the winning ticket no. 1319 online in Series 323 under his son’s name.

“I am extremely delighted of this great news and I thank Dubai Duty Free for this amazing promotion. My son’s future is now well secured,” he said.

Three other people won a luxury vehicle when their tickets were drawn in the ‘Finest Surprise Promotions’ draw held on Tuesday at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.

Shaghayegh Attarzadeh, a 33-year-old Iranian national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz S560 in Series 1745 with ticket number 0773. Attarzadeh, who runs a family business with her brother, regularly buys a ticket to Dubai Duty Free’s promotions whenever she travels and was very thankful for her win.

Gloria Malacaste, a 30-year-old Dubai-based Filipino national, won a Moto Guzzi Audace motorbike (Nero Travolgente) in Series 397 with ticket number 0253. Malacaste purchased two tickets online for Series 397, along with a friend, during the Dubai Duty Free anniversary period. Her winning number happened to be her birth month and date, March 25.

Timothy Reducha, a Canadian national based in Riyadh, won a Moto Guzzi V8S TT motorbike (Giallo Sahara) in Series 398 with ticket number 0786. Reducha was not immediately reachable.