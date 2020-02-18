Dr Azad Moopen, Chairman, DM Healthcare receives the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award from the former President of India Pratibha Patil in 2019 Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: India’s Ministry of External Affairs has invited nominations for Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the country’s highest honour for the diaspora, for the year 2021, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said on Tuesday.

A maximum of 30 awards will be conferred on prominent Non-Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin or an organization or institution established and run by NRI/PIO from across the world at the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan to be held in January 2021 in India, the mission said in a press release.

An individual or organization could also self-nominate for the Award.

“The complete nomination forms may be sent to the email address: pbsaward@mea.gov.in and the hard copy at the following address: Dr. Vineet Kumar, Under Secretary (OIA-II), Ministry of External Affairs, Room No. 1023, Akbar Bhawan, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi – 110021.The last date for sending the nominations is March 16, 2020,” the statement added.