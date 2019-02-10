His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai along with Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai during the opening session of the World Government Summit that got under way in Dubai. Ajman Crown Prince Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid and Sa’ad Hariri are also seen. Image Credit: WAM View as slideshow 1 of 17

Shaikh Mohammad along with Shaikh Hamdan during the opening session of the World Government Summit Image Credit: WAM 2 of 17

Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan giving his speech during the World Government Summit at Madinat Jumeirah Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News 3 of 17

Delegates during the World Government summit Image Credit: WAM 4 of 17

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire after signing an MoU on artificial intelligence with UAE’s minister Omar Al Olama. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News 5 of 17

Shaikh Mohammad presents Best Minister Award to Dr Ferozuddin Feroz, Public Health Minister, Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News 6 of 17

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Chairman of the World Government Summit, with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News 7 of 17

The audience during the World Government Summit at Madinat Jumeirah Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman /Gulf News 8 of 17

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, opened the Museum of the Future at the World Government Summit. “The future poses questions and challenges. It is our mission to motivate governments to participate in the search for answers. The collective efforts will yield better results to help humankind,” he said. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office 9 of 17

Dr. Oz (Mehmet Cengiz Öz) Turkish American television personality, Arianna Huffington Founder of The Huffington Post and David M Clark, Professor of Experimental Psychology at University of Oxford,UK and Becky Anderson take a selfie after their session on the opening day of World Government Summit 2019 in Dubai Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News 10 of 17

(From left) Dr. Oz (Mehmet Cengiz Öz) Turkish American television personality, Arianna Huffington Founder of The Huffington Post and David M Clark, Professor of Experimental Psychology at University of Oxford,UK at a session on the opening day of World Government Summit 2019 in Dubai Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News 11 of 17

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund in conversation with CNN's Richard Quest on the opening day of World Government Summit 2019 in Dubai Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News 12 of 17

View of the Edge of the Government during the World Government Summit at Madinat Jumeirah. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News 13 of 17

Tony Robbins, Leadership Expert, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, speaking at a session "the Evolution of Leaders" on the opening day of World Government Summit 2019 Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News 14 of 17

Paul Krugman, Economist and Distinguished Professor at the City University of New York's Graduate Center Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News 15 of 17

Delegates looking at the Dubai Sky Pod Vehicle which will help shape the future of transportaation in Dubai during the World Government Summit. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News 16 of 17