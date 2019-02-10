His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai along with Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai during the opening session of the World Government Summit that got under way in Dubai. Ajman Crown Prince Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid and Sa’ad Hariri are also seen.
Image Credit: WAM
Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan giving his speech during the World Government Summit at Madinat Jumeirah
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire after signing an MoU on artificial intelligence with UAE’s minister Omar Al Olama.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
Shaikh Mohammad presents Best Minister Award to Dr Ferozuddin Feroz, Public Health Minister, Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Chairman of the World Government Summit, with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, opened the Museum of the Future at the World Government Summit. “The future poses questions and challenges. It is our mission to motivate governments to participate in the search for answers. The collective efforts will yield better results to help humankind,” he said.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
Dr. Oz (Mehmet Cengiz Öz) Turkish American television personality, Arianna Huffington Founder of The Huffington Post and David M Clark, Professor of Experimental Psychology at University of Oxford,UK and Becky Anderson take a selfie after their session on the opening day of World Government Summit 2019 in Dubai
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund in conversation with CNN's Richard Quest on the opening day of World Government Summit 2019 in Dubai
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Tony Robbins, Leadership Expert, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, speaking at a session "the Evolution of Leaders" on the opening day of World Government Summit 2019
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Paul Krugman, Economist and Distinguished Professor at the City University of New York's Graduate Center
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Delegates looking at the model of Empower the Refugee in the Edge of the Government during the World Government Summit at Madinat Jumeirah
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News