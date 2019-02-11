Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, reviewed two models of the Sky Pods, a mobility system being tested by the @RTA_Dubai in conjunction with Skyway Greentech Co.
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad addresses the summit via hologram technology during a session ‘The 7 Shifts Shaping Future Cities.’
Delegates listening to Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council on the second day of World Government Summit 2019
Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), discusses the future of transport in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution at the World Government Summit in Dubai.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid presents the Government Experience Award to the team from Canada’s Public Health Agency in recognition of their ‘Carrot Rewards’ sports initiative, which aims to encourage community members to lead a healthy lifestyle by embracing sports.
ANYmal, a sophisticated, four-legged robot, operates autonomously. It can be used for inspection and other tasks. Its four legs allow ANYmal to crawl, walk, run, dance, jump, climb and undertake many more tasks.
Mona Al Marri, Vice President, UAE Gender Balance Council and Angel Gurría. Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) during a session "Achieving Gender Balance: From Policies to Impact" on the second day of World Government Summit 2019 in Dubai.
Author David McCandless signing his book Knowledge is Bueatuful on the second day of World Government Summit 2019
Delegates interact on the second day of World Government Summit 2019
A visitor experiencing Tree virtual-reality project by New Reality that transforms you into a rainforest tree. With your arms as branches and your body as the trunk, you’ll experience the tree’s growth from a seedling into its fullest form and witness its fate firsthand on the second day of World Government Summit 2019
A musician entertain visitors on the second day of World Government Summit 2019
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai along with Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai during the opening session of the World Government Summit that got under way in Dubai. Ajman Crown Prince Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid and Sa’ad Hariri are also seen.
Shaikh Mohammad along with Shaikh Hamdan during the opening session of the World Government Summit
Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan giving his speech during the World Government Summit at Madinat Jumeirah
Delegates during the World Government summit
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire after signing an MoU on artificial intelligence with UAE’s minister Omar Al Olama.
Shaikh Mohammad presents Best Minister Award to Dr Ferozuddin Feroz, Public Health Minister, Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Chairman of the World Government Summit, with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum.
The audience during the World Government Summit at Madinat Jumeirah
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, opened the Museum of the Future at the World Government Summit. “The future poses questions and challenges. It is our mission to motivate governments to participate in the search for answers. The collective efforts will yield better results to help humankind,” he said.
Dr. Oz (Mehmet Cengiz Öz) Turkish American television personality, Arianna Huffington Founder of The Huffington Post and David M Clark, Professor of Experimental Psychology at University of Oxford,UK and Becky Anderson take a selfie after their session on the opening day of World Government Summit 2019 in Dubai
(From left) Dr. Oz (Mehmet Cengiz Öz) Turkish American television personality, Arianna Huffington Founder of The Huffington Post and David M Clark, Professor of Experimental Psychology at University of Oxford,UK at a session on the opening day of World Government Summit 2019 in Dubai
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund in conversation with CNN's Richard Quest on the opening day of World Government Summit 2019 in Dubai
View of the Edge of the Government during the World Government Summit at Madinat Jumeirah.
Tony Robbins, Leadership Expert, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, speaking at a session "the Evolution of Leaders" on the opening day of World Government Summit 2019
Paul Krugman, Economist and Distinguished Professor at the City University of New York's Graduate Center
Delegates looking at the Dubai Sky Pod Vehicle which will help shape the future of transportaation in Dubai during the World Government Summit.
Delegates looking at the model of Empower the Refugee in the Edge of the Government during the World Government Summit at Madinat Jumeirah
