Dubai: As the death toll triggered by Kerala floods has gone up to 370 on Sunday, some districts continue to experience heavy rains which hamper rescue and relief operations in those areas.

Rescue operations by the Indian military continue all over Kerala, with 58,000 people already rescued in different parts of the south Indian state, and the "red alert" is now up in just three districts, down from 11.

On-ground #KeralaFloodRelief efforts:



Winching operations by the @IAF_MCC continue all over Kerala.

Below are some visuals we have of Garuda Commandos in action at Alappuzha.@nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/Zaa7f2mgnl — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) August 19, 2018

However, with a low-pressure area seen over northwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department has forecast that widespread rains, with heavy rains seen over isolated places, are likely to continue over Kerala during the next 24 hours.

Need I say more about the level of commitment of rescue workers in Kerala? A video shared by @NDRFHQ pic.twitter.com/j0Ix6OBP7U — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) August 19, 2018

UAE leaders had conveyed their condolences on the Kerala flood victims and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has launched emergency relief campaign to help Kerala.

Expatriates from Kerala who live in the UAE are actively working with fellow Indians to help the victims of devastating floods.

If you're a UAE resident, you can help, too. Here's how:

On Sunday, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has stressed that the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to form an urgent national committee to rescue people affected by the floods in Kerala, chaired by the ERC, confirms the strength of the historic ties between the UAE and India and reflects the country's humanitarian approach.

He pointed out that the ties between the two countries are supported by the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He called to unify efforts in the country to coordinate urgent rescue operations for the Kerala flood victims and contain its destructive impact.

He also highlighted that the national committee's efforts are aimed at providing urgent rescue services to the residents of Kerala and supporting the efforts of the Indian government in facing the floods.