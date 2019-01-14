For precisely this reason, Larkin launched the world’s first global members’ association for hotel GMs in Dubai in 2016. “I learnt from my experience that hotel GMs can be let go very easily. Some companies stop valuing people with experience because they are more expensive and come to be viewed as a threat. There is no tenure for hotel GMS and they can be fired for various other reasons ranging from change in management and internal reshuffles to economic slowdown and unfortunate circumstances. But they lack any kind of independent support network, which is what I am trying to offer.”