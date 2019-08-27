Will students in Dubai get a day off on their first day back from summer vacations?

Image used for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Gulf news Archives

Dubai: Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai was reportedly flooded by questions from both parents and students.

The burning question? Will there be school on September 1, the first day of school according to the official school calendar.

Earlier this month UAE had announced that the first day of Muharram would be a public holiday in observance of the Islamic New Year. Public and private sector employees in the UAE will get a holiday for the Hijri New Year (Islamic New Year), the 1st of Muharram 1441, the Federal Authority for Human Resources (FAHR) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced.

KHDA took to Twitter to post a response, and the answer could be a resounding 'Yes'. The first day of Muharram will be determined through the traditional method of moon-sighting.