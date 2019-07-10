High-end 2XL Furniture & Home Décor store in Uptown Mirdiff Mall in Dubai has had a complete makeover. Image Credit: Supplied

The high-end 2XL Furniture & Home Décor store in Uptown Mirdiff Mall in Dubai has had a complete makeover. The newly refurbished showroom opened its doors to public after general manager of the store, Suood Al Sadi made an official opening.

Celebrations galore, the company staff hosted a special welcome reception for its clientele and patrons showcasing its state-of-the-art facilities boasting the latest 2XL collections.

Al Sadi said: “We are very excited to announce the re-launch of our stunning showroom in Uptown Mirdiff Mall spread over an area of 11,800 square feet. Many of our customers have made 2XL products a part of their lifestyle, and this new facility, that is of strategic significance for us, will cater to their needs with extraordinary products and service they experience in every 2XL location.”

Elaborating on the exceptional concept behind the store’s design, Amit Yadav, head of marketing said: “Customers engage with content differently today than they used to few years back. The luxury interiors have been designed taking three distinct aspects into consideration which is form, feel and function that translate into the highest quality, convenience and experience for our buyers.”

Yadav added: “The 2XL store’s space in Uptown Mirdiff Mall has been redesigned to help shoppers navigate better for a unique retail experience. Starting from the impressive 3-meter high entrance with Turkish limestone marble to natural stone flooring and fabulous colour-scheme, everything wows with an inviting and sumptuous atmosphere. Central to the revamp are the new wall ergonomic fixtures for accessories”.

The 2XL Furniture & Home Décor store enjoys a prime location in Uptown Mirdiff Mall which is known as Dubai’s first retail centre to offer an open-air experience. Buyers will find at the showroom a magnificent and vast selection of the finest classic and contemporary products beautifully displayed throughout the showroom.

Commanding a sizable share of the UAE market, 2XL Furniture & Home Décor has strong expansion plans. The luxe retail brand, that currently has 9 showrooms spread across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah and Al Ain, will soon be opening another store in Al Ain.