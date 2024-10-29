Abu Dhabi: School students in UAE recently headed to the capital Abu Dhabi to try their hands at robotic surgery - in a demo - to see how technology is used for minimally invasive techniques.

The roadshow was designed to spark interest among youth in healthcare, by introducing them to the advanced Robotic Surgery Programme and its flagship technology, the da Vinci surgical system.

During the event, held at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, students from schools across the country had a unique opportunity to witness how robots enable surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater accuracy, significantly reducing the impact on patients.

The roadshow not only highlighted the technical aspects of robotic surgery but also provided students with the chance to interact with physicians and technicians. These experts offered insights into how robotic technology is revolutionising medicine, with the potential to shorten recovery times and improve patient outcomes.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi completed 141 robotic procedures in the first half of this year alone. These procedures encompassed 46 different types of surgeries, ranging from hernia repairs to complex transplants.