Dr Ziaur Rehman, medical director Zulekha Hospital and Zoaib Nomani, vice president of The Health Bank, and other officials at the MoU singing ceremony in Dubai Image Credit: supplied

Dubai: Dubai medical tourism is strengthening its presence by expanding its range of services to offer the best possible provisions in healthcare.

One such facility includes providing patients with medical treatment at the comfort of their homes or in some cases even in their hotel rooms.

Zulekha Hospital and The Health Bank (THB) have entered into an agreement that guarantees access to quality home nursing services for patients of Zulekha Hospital. Committed to providing superior patient care coupled with clinical excellence, Zulekha Hospital and THB’s partnership helps create a seamless transition from the hospital to the comfort of the patient’s home without compromising on providing optimal clinical care during the process.

The Health Bank home health care caters to patients of all age groups fighting simple or chronic health conditions. Based on a treatment plan designed by the medical team at Zulekha hospital, the health care center administers the required services that ensure timely and speedy recovery at home.

This partnership will help Zulekha Hospital and The Health Bank address the healthcare system’s current and future needs and bridge the gap by introducing innovative and personalised methods of enhancing the patient’s healthcare experience.

Salman Arif, CEO of The Health Bank Home Health Care said, “Our partnership with Zulekha Hospital promotes the transformation in the home health care landscape by providing innovative, compassionate and quality care. All our medical teams are fully licenced and carry the necessary qualifications required by the regulatory bodies to treat these patients.”