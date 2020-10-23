Emiratis wave the UAE's flags to celebrate the UAE Flag Day, last year Image Credit:

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called upon Emiratis to celebrate Flag Day on November 3.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted to his 10.4 million followers to raise the nation’s flag on homes and other structures at noon.

The Vice President said: “Brothers and Sisters, the UAE will soon celebrate the Flag Day, the symbol of our sovereignty, unity and eternal belonging to the UAE. We call on our citizens, institutions and ministries to hoist the flag simultaneously on November 3 at 11:00 am to express the unity of our home and our destiny”.

UAE Flag Day falls on November 3, in conjunction with the anniversary of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s assumption of office as the leader of the country.

Government departments, organisations, private sector companies, schools, colleges and individuals will join in celebrating the UAE’s Flag Day with a plethora of activities in which Emiratis and residents come together to signify their shared love of the country.

While the UAE’s flag is made up of the traditional pan-Arab colours, what those colours represent is important in a special way to Emiratis.

Red: Red represents hardiness, bravery, strength and courage. The vertical red band can also be interpreted as binding all the other meanings together in unity.

Green: Green represents hope, joy, optimism and love. It can also symbolise the country’s prosperity.

White: White represents peace and honesty while also symbolising the generosity and humanitarian works carried out in the UAE. White is the purest colour, and is interpreted by some to symbolise cleanliness.