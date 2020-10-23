1 of 32
Dubai: More than 400 runners from over 40 countries participated in the 2020 Mai Dubai City Half Marathon, on Friday.
Organised under the auspices of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) with support from Dubai Police and RTA, this year’s event was held at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
Participants contested in three different categories – 5km, 10km and 21km – with all three categories starting and finishing in front of DIFC’s Gate Building.
This year’s Mai Dubai City Half Marathon also featured a range of innovative measures to ensure the safety of all participants.
The inaugural event in 2019 saw more than 2,500 participants take part in Mai Dubai City Half Marathon, but given the circumstances, the organisers decided to limit entries for this year’s run to ensure participants enjoy the event in a safe manner.
Here's a look at some snapshots from the event.
