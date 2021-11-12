Representatives of Citizens Affairs Office, Government of Ajman, and Thumbay University Hospital Ajman, during the signing of 'Better Health 50' initiative Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: In line with the UAE’s ‘Year of 50th’ Golden Jubilee celebrations, Thumbay University Hospital Ajman has launched free health packages for 500 Emirati couples.

The initiative titled ‘Better Health 50’ is running for 50 days, from November 11 to December 31. An agreement to this effect was signed between Citizens Affairs Office, Government of Ajman, and Thumbay University Hospital Ajman, in line with the vision of Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder-president of the group, to serve society.

Comprehensive packages

The comprehensive health packages cover doctor’s consultation and are designed to diagnose, monitor, and prevent health problems and help each citizen to lead a healthier life.

The diagnostic tests will be conducted by the large network of CAP-accredited Thumbay Labs and will include up to 73 body parameters such as Hormonal profile, Lipid profile, CBC, Urea, Blood Sugar, Bilirubin Total, Vitamins, Calcium levels, etc.

A discount of 50 per cent will be offered to the family members of the couple taking these health packages.

Giving back to society

Launching the campaign, Dr Moideen said: “UAE’s visionary leaders have enabled massive transformation of the country leading to economic growth in leaps and bounds. The healthcare sector has immensely benefitted with this growth. Everyone in the UAE has a chance to grow and fulfil his dreams. The UAE leaders have always believed in reaching out and giving back to the society as a part of their culture.”

He added: “Through this initiative we are following the path of our leaders, this is our way of giving back to the citizens of this country who have been contributors in our growth over the years as well as promote health awareness amongst them.”

Honouring UAE’s founding fathers