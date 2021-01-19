The UAE has been ranked fifth in the world in terms of the availability of vaccine doses

Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has topped the world in terms of daily COVID-19 vaccine doses over the past seven days at a rate of 1.16 doses per 100 people, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced on Tuesday.

The UAE has been also ranked fifth in the world in terms of the availability of vaccine doses, Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, Official Spokesman of NCEMA, revealed.

During the weekly media briefing, Al Dhaheri urged all members of the community to take the COVID-19 vaccine at the nearest health center, saying that the vaccine is the fastest and best way to recover.

He emphasized that the #TogetherWeRecover campaign has become one of the most important initiatives thanks to which the UAE is achieving record leaps in the doses administered after going through various stages till the approved vaccines were registered in health sector.

Also during the briefing, Al Dhaheri announced the launch of the third National Standard for Business Continuity Management System in coordination with partners. The new version of national standard aims to strengthen the capacity of the business community in the country to face crises and emergencies.

“The updated national standard, which was prepared by more than 20 governmental and private agencies and some 30 experts, outlines innovative methods gleaned from the experience of responding to the Covid19 crisis & lessons learned in the midst of the pandemic,”.

Hazza Al Mansouri Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, said: “Since the beginning of the 2nd semester, we believed it would be better to resort to distance learning for 2 weeks in response to health developments and to take time before make any educational decisions in the best interests of students”.

“Our students and teaching staff are participating without obstacles in the educational system. As time goes on, our country is becoming more and more unique and successful, with the availability of a highly intelligent educational structure, alongside the existence of highly skilled teaching staff prepared to deal with the educational challenges based on new circumstances. Students and parents showed great cooperation and understanding of the current reality,” Al Mansouri added.

“We are highly flexible and capable of quickly responding to all possible scenarios. We have successfully moved from face-to-face learning to distance or hybrid system for about 1.2 million students, without interruption or negatively affecting students. This was the fruit of the country’s strenuous efforts made to establish an effective, efficient and modern smart learning system,” he further said.