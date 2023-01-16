Abu Dhabi: Amana Healthcare, a Mubadala Health partner and one of the Middle East’s leading providers of long-term care, inpatient rehabilitation and home care services, has won two Gold Initiative Certificates from Arab Hospitals Federation’s Arab Healthcare Climate Change Challenge Champion.

The ceremony took place on January 11, in Cairo, Egypt, where awards were given to healthcare authorities, organisations, and institutions that made significant contributions to sustainability in various ways and have gone above and beyond to optimise their practices to reduce the impact of climate change.

Dr Jason Gray, Senior Director of Clinical Operations, Amana Healthcare, said: “We are proud to have won two Gold Initiative Certificates. With operations spanning across eight specialised facilities in the UAE, we aim for a more conscious and efficient way of caring, where the patients and the community are seen as a whole, and the associated climate change challenges are kept in mind as part of our vision when providing unmatched, high-quality integrated continuum-of-care services to the community.”

He added: “These distinguished awards affirm the milestones we continue to reach with the work we are doing in our Go Green initiative. Our aim is to reduce Amana Healthcare’s carbon footprint by 15 percent within the next two years to enhance the residents’ and community’s well-being and become a regional leader in the promotion of environmental sustainability initiatives.”

'Microprojects'

Amana Healthcare has supported the development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the Environment Vision 2030 through rapid microprojects across its network. These microprojects ensure climate change is part of its wider vision and central to its unique approach to its conscious and efficient way of caring for patients and the community.

The first microproject received the Gold Champion recognition for the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Certificate category by reducing CO2 emissions and decreasing electricity consumption at Amana HealthcareVillage, a specialised residential care facility comprising of 35 villas in Khalifa City A. By doing so, it transformed into an environmentally-friendly residential community.