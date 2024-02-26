Dubai: The Al Tayer family supports the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence for Prenatal Paediatrics at Latifa Hospital in Dubai. Developed under their patronage, the state-of-the-art facility unveils a new frontier of collaborative expertise, specialised training, and ground-breaking medical care in the UAE.

Commenting on the launch of the new facilities, Dr Muna Abdul Razzaq Tahlak, CEO at Latifa Hospital and Chief Medical Officer at Dubai Health, said: “We are ecstatic to announce the grand opening of the Centre of Excellence for Prenatal Paediatrics, a testament to our commitment to advancing maternal and child healthcare integral to the patient-first value at Dubai Health.”

She added: “On behalf of the entire team at Dubai Health, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Al Tayer family for the generous support for this transformation, which has created a nurturing environment for expectant mothers and their precious ones. Your commitment to advancing prenatal care aligns seamlessly with our mission, and we are honoured to have you as our partners in this crucial journey. This state-of-the-art facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology, will enable us to provide unparalleled care and support to expecting mothers and their unborn children as well as help us enhance the knowledge and exposure of our young graduates.”

Developed in collaboration with Latifa Hospital and the Al Jalila Foundation, the initiative underlines the Al Tayer family’s commitment to reshaping healthcare in the UAE.

Under the guidance of board-certified Maternal Fetal Medicine Consultant and Director of Latifa Hospital’s Department of Obstetrics, Dr Fadi Mirza, the Centre aims to bring the expertise of global experts in prenatal paediatrics and fetal medicine to Dubai. Through an advanced training programme and a high-tech conference room, doctors can collaborate with world-renowned specialists, ensuring cutting-edge treatment plans.

“At Dubai Health, we see a significant number of patients with a wide range of congenital malformations, chromosomal abnormalities, complex twin cases, and other serious fetal conditions,” said Dr Mirza.

“Establishing a dedicated Center of Excellence that covers the different medical needs of these patients using state-of-the-art technology in a pleasant environment truly places patients first as the priority of all caregivers. Additionally, the center will serve as an academic hub for research and education that pertain to the management of these difficult cases. I would like to seize this opportunity to sincerely thank the Al Tayer family for their valued partnership throughout all stages of the project and for their relentless support that allowed us all to realize the dream of The Centre of Excellence for Prenatal Paediatrics.”

Beyond healthcare

The Centre of Excellence for Prenatal Paediatrics at Latifa Hospital stands as a beacon of collaborative care and a tangible representation of the Al Tayer family’s philanthropic values and humanitarian ambition.

Al Tayer Group has contributed Dh4 million dirhams through Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the giving mission of Dubai Health to establish the Centre in honour of Shaikha Abdulla bin Kalban. As the sole sponsor of the ward, the Al Tayer family office oversaw the journey of the facility’s development. The design was created by Say Studio and fit-out execution by Al Tayer Stocks.

Ahmed Al Tayer, Director at Al Tayer Group, said: “As a family, we are privileged to have the opportunity to give back to the UAE, a nation that continues to invest significantly in its people. Prioritising the wellbeing of future generations, world-class healthcare is a focal point for both Dubai and the UAE. We take pride in furthering the legacy outlined by the country’s visionary leadership.”

He added: “In line with Al Tayer’s Philanthropic philosophy to focus and support initiatives related to medical advancement and children, we are happy to support this project by Latifa Hospital and Al Jalila Foundation. The inauguration of the Centre of Excellence for Prenatal Paediatrics at Latifa Hospital signifies an innovative new milestone in healthcare, redefining the benchmarks of pediatric and prenatal expertise in the region. We feel confident that under Dr Muna’s leadership and Dr Fadi’s drive, the centre will not only give the patients unparalleled care but will also set the platform of future collaborative research and development in the field of Prenatal paediatrics.”