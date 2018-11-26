To bully someone has become a two-step affair: write a message and press send. It’s never been easier to start a rumour or to humiliate someone. What constitutes bullying? Intimidating someone through words or action to influence behaviour. According to cyber bullying statistics from the non-profit organisation i-SAFE Foundation, more than 25 per cent of adolescents and teens have been bullied via cell phones or on the internet. What’s more, more than half of those victimised don’t tell their parents about the tactics they must deal with on a regular basis.